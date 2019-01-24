BUCKSNORT, TN (WSMV) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 remain closed as officials investigate a collision that killed two drivers in Hickman County.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver of a tractor-trailer crossed over the median from the westbound lanes and hit another tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes.
Both drivers were killed in the head-on collision. A passenger of one of the trucks remains in critical condition.
The crash happened near Exit 152 for Bucksnort Road just after 6:30 a.m. I-40 is not expected to reopen until 2:30 p.m.
Authorities have not released the names of the victims at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
