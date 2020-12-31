NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A semi driver managed to walk away this morning after his truck dropped off of I-40 in Nashville.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. where the semi crashed onto Clifton Avenue near the I-40, I-440 interchange.
Police at the scene tell us the road will be blocked for a good chunk of the morning while they work to clear the road.
The semi was carrying appliances. Officials say no chemicals were on board and no gas was spilled.
The driver sustained only minor injuries.
