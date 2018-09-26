NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have confirmed that a death of a truck driver in a south Nashville parking lot appears to have been accidental.
James H. Moore was found pinned between two tractor-trailers in the Averitt Express truck lot off Thompson Lane around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Moore did not have the parking brake enabled on his semi, and it rolled forward, pinning him between the passenger side of his truck and the side of the truck parked next to him.
Moore, 69, was from Kenton, TN.
