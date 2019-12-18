Michael Burks
Courtesy: TBI

SELMER, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested the Selmer police chief’s son on charges of theft and tampering with evidence.

On Dec. 11, the TBI investigated the theft of a cellphone that was held as seized property by the Selmer Police Department. Over the course of the investigation, it was determined Chief Neal Burks was suspected of stealing the phone.

On Tuesday, TBI agents searched Chief Burks’ home in Selmer and found the phone inside Chief Burks’ son, Michael Burks’, bedroom closet. While TBI agents were at the home, they also determined Michael, 39, had property belonging to an agent and later made it known to law enforcement he would not be returning it.

Officers with the Selmer Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Michael on Wednesday and were able to recover the property. Michael was arrested on one count of theft of property and two counts of tampering with evidence. He was booked into the McNairy County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

