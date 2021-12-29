NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are letting fans know that they should arrive early for the 24th Annual TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Thursday night.
The nationally-televised game is expected to be a sellout and kickoff is scheduled for 2 pm. The gates at Nissan Stadium will open at noon, however the parking lots will open at 8 am.
Metro Police are encouraging downtown commuters to plan ahead and expect game day congestion.
The traffic plan for the bowl game will be similar to ones used for Titans’ games. This plan includes Woodland Street Bridge closing at 11 am. Fans can walk the bridge to the game or take the shuttle buses.
For more downtown parking information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.