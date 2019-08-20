NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A self-defense expert said the woman showed being attacked inside a downtown hotel did everything right.

Police are looking for a man who ran from the J.W. Marriot Hotel on Eighth Avenue South after trying to assault a woman by pushing his way into her room.

Police said the man followed the woman down Demonbreun and the way to her hotel room and tried to force his way inside.

The woman fended off her attacker, who is seen running from the room.

Bob Allen, who trains people on self-defense for a living at Royal Range, said fighting back and screaming to cause a scene are the two best things someone can do if you’re ever in that same situation.

To take it a step further, he said you must be aware of what’s going on around you.

“Paying more attention to your surroundings and people that walk around you,” said Allen. “If you keep seeing the same person when you look over your shoulder, by the way, you should look over your shoulder, and just kind of look every now and then, and kind of take a gaze. Is that the same face I’ve seen for the last two or three blocks.”

Allen said if you’re suspicious of someone, don’t be afraid to ask security to follow you in a place like a hotel.

If you really feel like you’re in danger, call police.

Police are still searching for the man in the video.