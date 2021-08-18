Seeking help for postpartum depression or anxiety

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Amy Kortman is a mom to two beautiful little boys.
Her first was born shortly after her and her husband moved to Nashville. Five months after his birth, Amy says she noticed changes in herself.
"We didn't know a lot of people here, so I was feeling very isolated to begin with,” she said. “I just felt like I physically couldn’t be alone. I remember just telling my husband please don’t leave the room.”
That's when she reached out for postpartum counseling at Ready Nest.
“It was just really helpful to share what I was feeling and thinking and to have that normalized and have someone say, ‘That is OK, but we’re going to fix it.’”
CEO and Founder of Ready Nest Counseling Emily Pardy says out of the one in five moms who usually experience postpartum depression or anxiety, only about 15 percent reach out for help.
“It’s not a weakness, it’s absolutely a strength to be able to reach out and get the need and be there for your baby and get back to feeling more like yourself,” Pardy said.
She says postpartum depression or anxiety can start anytime within a year after childbirth.
“That could be anything from the mother being really anxious about other people holding her baby to not wanting to interact with the baby, having some bonding issues, or not wanting to get out of bed,” said Pardy.
It’s something more moms have experienced during the isolation of the pandemic, like Kortman who was pregnant with her second child when the pandemic began.
“I wasn’t able to have my husband at any of my doctors’ appointments with me,” Kortman said. “I wasn’t able to have my older son come to the hospital when his baby brother was born.”
Kortman says she prepared for this second birth with a postpartum doula and lactation consultant and listened to that support system when she knew it was time to go back to counseling — something she recommends for any new mom who feels something may not be right and they need help.
“There’s a stigma that it is a weakness and it’s not,” she said. “Asking for help is one of the strongest things that I think you can do. It’s one of the hardest things to do.”
“You’re not alone. and this isn’t forever.”
It's also important for family and friends to be there for new moms as well, to and look out for signs that something isn't right.
For more information on postpartum depression and anxiety, as well as resources for help and counseling, click here.
