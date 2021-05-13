NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - 2020 forced many people from their jobs, into new careers, or unemployment. But as we round a corner on the pandemic, there are lots of jobs out there now, and help for those who want to apply.
The American Job Center tells News4 they're getting job postings from employers daily, but people need to be diligent when applying online to stand out.
For 36 years Dinah Dunn worked as a nurse at Trevecca. She retired at the start of the pandemic but wanted to keep working.
Like many long-time employees, the last time Dunn applied for a job, it was with a paper application.
“I am a senior,” Dunn said. “I was not inclined to do a lot of stuff with technology.”
No matter the age or experience, struggles with the new job search process is something Paul Hines with American Job Center saw more and more of during the pandemic.
“It’s been really hard for jobseekers — they’ve had to really adapt to this new virtual world of employment,” he said.
Hines says some of his best advice is to research the company, and include key words from the job description in your cover letter and resume.
"I know it can be tedious at times, but you want to stand out from the crowd,” he said.
Hines says many employers are desperate, so the sooner you can send your information the better.
"Right now it’s booming, I mean we’re getting requests from employers all over all industries.”
For those needing help finding these openings the American Job Center is there — a resource Dunn is taking advantage of, and encourages others to do too.
“If you don’t know how to do this and if you don’t know how to do that, they can show you,” she said. “They showed me.”
The American Job Center has resource centers across the Midstate, with computers and people to help you try and land a job.
They also host job fairs, many of which will be held in a drive-thru format over the next few months.
