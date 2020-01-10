The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1 in three adults don't get enough sleep. If you are looking to get more sleep in 2020, you’re not alone. Sleep specialists say the biggest key to getting better sleep is maintaining a consistent sleep schedule. Dr. Joy Iguobadia with St. Thomas says people will hectic lives may try to catch up on lost sleep on the weekends, but that can confuse the body’s natural sleep cycle.
“It’s best to keep (your wake-up time) within about an hour of your regular weekday schedule,” says Dr. Iguobadia.
For those needing a little bit of help, Dr. Iguobadia says over-the-counter medications can be ok for short term needs. The key is taking it early enough.
“People think I'm going to take melatonin right before bed and is going to knock me out. No, you actually want to take melatonin a couple of hours before bedtime. And if you're taking the recommended dose, (it) is more like three milligrams.”
Dr. Iguobadia says if you find yourself taking higher doses of sleep aid, or using them long-term, you should go speak with a physician about underlying sleep issues. She says people may also try a weighted blanket, aromatherapy, or lowering their nighttime thermostat temperature to see if it improves their sleep.
“Everyone is different. It's just a matter of kind of listening to your body. There are some patients that I've seen that say essential oils is very helpful to them. They take a very cool shower, they have the essential oils going on in there, like ‘I sleep great.’ Somebody else tried and they're like, ‘it did not work.’ Don't force it. Stop it, you know, do something different that that works for you. As long as it's working for you, you don't have to do a particular thing that everybody's doing.
Dr. Iguobadia says many sleep issues are related to a person’s lifestyle, like caffeine intake, stress, and alcohol.
“Alcohol is a sedative. So when they drink it, they start feeling sleepy. But what they don't realize it does affect the sleep maintenance, your ability to stay asleep and get good quality sleep.”
Dr. Iguobadia encourages people to avoid alcohol and instead try other ways to get relaxed. She also recommends turning off items like your phone or tablet a full hour before bed. However, if you find yourself tossing and turning, get up!
“If you're not able to fall asleep with the 15- 20 minutes of laying in bed, I recommend just getting out of bed, put in a chair beside your bed and doing something very boring.”
The National Sleep Foundation says that can range from reading, to taking a bath, or drinking herbal tea.
Dr. Iguobadia says if lifestyle changes don’t improve your sleep, you should speak with a physician about a potential sleep disorders. Two common ones are:
- Obstructive Sleep Apnea: breathing repeatedly stops and start during sleep.
- Restless Legs Syndrome: an uncontrollable urge to move your legs. Dr. Iguobadia says it may feel like you have a bug crawling on your leg, when you don’t.
Dr. Iguobadia says based on your insurance, you may be able to schedule an appointment directly with a sleep specialist. However, some may need a referral from their primary care physician.
