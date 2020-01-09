The New Year can be a great time to sit down and look at all the relationships in your life and see what’s going well and what isn’t. News4 spoke with a relationship therapist about how to improve relationships with your loved ones, family and yourself.
BETTER YOURSELF
We can all be hard on ourselves, we’re our own worst critics but in 2020 licensed therapist Dr. Jeanie Ingram says it’s all about having a better relationship with yourself.
Ingram says having a better relationship with yourself will help you have a better relationship with your family and loved ones.
Ingram says building a better relationship starts by asking yourself some questions about what you worry about, what causes you to have a negative view on yourself and if you’re too hard on yourself about certain things.
“A lot of times not knowing how to evaluate ourselves, or “what’s wrong with us”, nothing is wrong with you, but we’re very anxious people sometimes and nearly everything we do is some attempt to regulate anxiety,” Ingram said.
Ingram says some of us tend to be anxious about how we express ourselves, which can cause us to be hard on ourselves. She says if you realize these things it’s a great time to talk with a therapist.
TOXIC RELATIONSHIPS
Many of us have had that one friend who we’ve had to sit down and say, I don’t think your current relationship is healthy for you.
It can be easier to see from the outside, but Dr. Ingram has some advice to help you see if you, yourself are in a toxic relationship.
Ingram said your relationship is toxic when you start feeling powerless. That can come from feeling disrespected, being unable to express to your partner what makes you uncomfortable and always trying to prevent volatility from your partner.
Dr. Ingram says a relationship need boundaries and both partners need to agree on those boundaries to make it work.
“To be able to set boundaries, to say I don’t like it when you say that, I don’t like it when this happens, I feel uncomfortable about this, this hurts me, please don’t do that again,” Ingram said. “Again, if you know someone’s inability to hear that, things have gotten toxic.”
A therapist can help you and your partner find those boundaries.
ONE THING COUPLES OVERLOOK
Something you and your partner are doing could be hurting your relationship and you may not even realize it.
Dr. Ingram calls them “exits” and she says not addressing some of them could be catastrophic.
She says “exits” are things that are taking time away from your relationship.
The big “exits” are things like affairs and addictions, but Ingram says they’re not always so obvious. It can be simple ways you or your partner are avoiding intimacy and vulnerability.
“One ‘exit’ can be a functional exit, like I need to stay up and finish my work or I’ve got a sick kid or a paper due or a deadline, or you go on upstairs, I’ll be up after this episode,” Ingram said. “We just find ways to avoid being close and we often don’t even realize that we’re doing that.”
Ingram says be respectful of your partner’s time but if it seems like you’re constantly finding ways to avoid your partner or vice versa, sit down and find out why.
RECONNECT WITH YOUR PARTNER
Forget the flowers and love notes, Dr. Ingram says having a successful relationship lies in simple math.
“It’s often about the ratio of positives to negatives,” Ingram said. “I definitely think it is about improving your positive interactions and having a ratio of 80 to 20 positives to negatives. So, for every negative we need to have five positives.”
Ingram says if you don’t have that it’s time to face each other and get talking.
“For one person to be able to take ownership if they’re part of it, the other person do the same, you know, no blame, just being able to take responsibility for yourself and what you may have done and contribute it to your partner’s ouch,” Ingram said.
Ingram says when you’re having a tough conversation about improving a relationship, set a time, don’t try to have a serious discussion while the other person is in the middle of a task.
FAMILY MATTERS
Many of us spent a lot of time with family over the holidays but for some, family time isn’t a pleasant time.
Maybe it’s a cousin, an aunt or an in-law who just drives you up the wall, well Dr. Ingram says you’re not along and there are things you can do to help you through it.
Ingram says you can always just talk to that family member about what bothers you, but she says only do that if you know they’ll be open to it. If you fear talking to them will just make the situation worse, then it’s time to find someone to vent to and discuss a plan.
Talking with someone outside the situation can help you develop a strategy for the next time you need to see that person.
“Finding a trusted friend or a colleague or a therapist that one can speak with and speak authentically, and talk about what’s going on,” Ingram said. “A good listener or a good therapist can really help you unpack.”
Ingram says it’s always better to talk it out, than keep it to yourself.
