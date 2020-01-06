If you want a fresh start in the new year—how about starting – with your home? Psychologists say keeping things clean and tidy can reduce stress, and stress plays a large role in your overall physical and emotional health.
Lisa York, founder of Puka Organizing, says organizing any room in your house is comprised of three steps.
- Sort the contents- “When you look at the whole of the category, it's a lot easier to make choices,” says York.
- Edit/purge – “Go through and pick what you really need, what you really use, what's the best of whatever it is that you have, and then make decisions on whether you need to recycle it shred it donate it, or give it back to your mother-in-law, you know whatever the case is.”
- Create a system that mimics how you live- “The odds of somebody carrying at 20 feet, it sounds like it should easily happen. It does not. It lands (on) the first horizontal space that you can find.”
York also suggests creating “A,B and C” spaces. Things you use often go in easy access “A” places. Things you only use seasonally, or don’t want people getting into, should be put in harder to access “C” places.
York also offered these tips for popular problem spaces:
Closet:
- Organize clothes by category and then ROYGBIV (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet) order to better keep track of what you have. However, if you have a lot of the same print, you can group that as its own category (example: plaid)
- If you stack boxes of shoes, consider using boxes that open like cabinets. If you don’t have to unstack and re-stack something, you’re more likely to keep the system in order.
- Use a folding board to fold clothes and minimize the space used.
- Think vertical! If you think you’re out of space, look to see if you can stack rarely used items on a top shelf to free up an “A space.”
Pantry:
- Consider using detachable or erasable labels, as food preferences and trends change and you don’t want to purchase new containers. For example, in the winter there might be a lot of tea, hot cocoa, or other powder-based drinks in your home, but not in the summer.
- Utilizing turntables can cut down on wasted spaces in corners.
- Wire shelves can be hard to stack items on. York utilized foam core board and decorative contact paper to create shelf covers, creating a smoother surface and preventing items from falling from one shelf to another.
When it comes to maintaining the system, York says establish good routines, like a ‘donate’ box that families use year-round, to keep the system running smoothly. York also says when straightening up, don’t leave the room you’re organizing. Use a “goes elsewhere” basket to collect everything that needs to go in another room, and put it away all at once.
Most importantly, York says you should have a system that works for your life and that everyone in your household can follow.
