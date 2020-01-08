If you’re goal is to get fit and be healthier in 2020, you’re not alone. News4 talked with doctors and fitness experts about the best ways to start and stay on track.
STAY HEART HEALTHY
When it comes to your health the American Heart Association says you should focus on four simple numbers, blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and body mass index.
Physicians say those numbers help assess your risk of heart disease, which is the number one cause of death for Americans. About one in four people die from heart disease every year.
Physicians say this is just one reason why having an annual physical is so important.
“You know, all of us get older, there's certain things that we need as we age to anticipate certain circumstances, conditions we may have, so that things may be identified early,” Dr. Gerald Hickson with Vanderbilt University Medical Center said.
Dr. Hickson says having a physical also helps build a relationship with your physician, so if a medical issue comes up, you already have a trusted medical advisor.
INTERNET RESEARCH
Dr. Hickson says the internet isn’t necessarily a bad place to go for medical information, but you can’t trust everything you read.
He says it’s all about the type of website you’re looking at. Dr. Hickson suggests going to a website with a reputable medical institution.
“We know there all kinds of challenges with having medical information. We'd like to have lots of medical information out there. It's important to recognize that most of its correct but not all,” Dr. Hickson said.
Dr. Hickson also says if you read something on the internet that creates questions in your mind about a condition or treatment plan, don’t be afraid to take those questions directly to your physician.
Experts also suggest writing down your list of questions, or even printing out the articles, that way you can make sure you don't forget anything once in the room.
HANDLING A DIAGNOSIS
Facing a medical diagnosis, especially one that may require surgical treatment, can be a scary situation.
Dr. Hickson says when you get a diagnosis, you need to think about your relationship with your doctor as a partnership. He says you’re in the fight together so don’t be afraid to speak up and ask lots of questions.
“What are their priorities? What are the potential treatments? What are the consequences? What are the complications? What are the things that may be experienced?” Dr. Hickson said. “The physician, advanced practice, professional and the patient and family, they need to both understand what is potentially involved in any kind of medical test procedure or diagnosis.”
Experts say it can also be helpful to repeat back to the physician your understanding of the diagnosis and treatment plan. Repeating things to the physician can clear up any misunderstandings or clarify something you may not realize you don’t understand.
Experts also say if you don't feel comfortable raising those questions, or feel like a doctor repeatedly ignores your concerns, you may consider finding a new physician.
MOTIVATING LOVED ONES
Sometimes we’re not the ones who need help getting motivated in the New Year, it’s our loved ones.
Fitness expert Dani Dyer says instead of just saying you should work out, start with positive affirmations.
Dyer says encourage your loved one to try something new and be willing to go alongside them in the journey.
“You can say, ‘hey you know I'm going to start eating a little bit cleaner, I can make your meal for you if you want,’” Dyer said. “Just talking to them and saying like, Listen, you know, I, I love you, I want us to be healthy together.”
Dyer says make sure you’re recommending goals that are obtainable.
SETTING REALISTIC GOALS
If your New Year’s goal is to get fit and workout more in the New Year, you’re not alone. Becoming more physically fit or active is the reported top five New Year’s resolution.
Staying on track for this resolution can be a tough one.
News4 spoke with personal trainers who say the biggest problem is unrealistic expectations.
“We always want things so immediately,” Dyer said. “What I practice with my people, with just with my classes, anything like that is focusing on each day being the best that you can be right. So, if you're truly giving your all that day, then that's all you needed to do.”
Dyer says people also tend to forget the whole person. She says a combination of physical activity, good nutrition, and a positive attitude is what gets people into the best shape.
Dyer says setting up a consultation with a nutritionist or registered dietician can also help people better understand the role food plays, and help them achieve their bigger wellness goals.
GET FIT – THERE’S AN APP FOR THAT
With the fast-paced lives many of us lead, it’s no wonder more and more people are looking for apps to help them reach their fitness goals.
Whether you’re looking for yoga, high-intensity interval training or other programs like BeachBody or P90X, it seems like there’s a fitness app for every type of workout.
Many apps allow you to choose workouts of various levels, time lengths and often cost less than a monthly membership to a gym.
Dani Dyer of Dani D Fitness says apps can be great for people on the go, but she recommends getting in-person training before starting up.
“I always recommend people who are first starting out to see a trainer, just to go through get the basics, get the foundation and then once they feel a bit comfortable with that, then go towards an app,” Dyer said.
Dyer says it's also a good idea to have a workout buddy, or someone who will hold you accountable to doing the workout.
GET FIT. GET SOCIAL.
If you’re trying to get fit in the New Year a brewery or distillery could be the place to go. Unfortunately consuming the alcohol won’t help, but these places are often venues for the latest fitness trend.
“I think that in Nashville especially what's been going on is a lot of fitness events,” Dyer said. “You have the opportunity to go do fun things that you regularly wouldn't get to.”
Dyer says whether you’re going to a bootcamp, the park or dancing at a distillery, the events are a fun way to break a workout slump and get motivated.
“Focus on how can people just get their movement in for free, maybe, or even just to expose them something new,” Dyer said. “Keeping it fresh and new.”
Dyer says changes in scenery and simplicity are things that can keep you on a good workout path.
“What I always encourage people to do, is just to get out and move, so whether that be walk your dogs a little bit more,” Dyer said. “Moving your joints and stretching a little bit more in the new year.”
Dani says every little thing adds up, even if it’s just going a simple workout at your desk.
