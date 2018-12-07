The nominees for the 61st Grammy Awards were announced Friday morning.
Country music star Kacey Musgraves and her team are nominated for Album of the Year for "Golden Hour."
In addition to her country music category nominations, Maren Morris is also nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Zedd and Grey for "The Middle."
Country singers Luke Combs and Margo Price are both nominated in the Best New Artist category.
Here's a look at the list of country music categories for this year's Grammy Awards:
Best Country Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings
- "Wouldn't It Be Great?" - Loretta Lynn
- "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" - Maren Morris
- "Butterflies" - Kacey Musgraves
- "Millionaire" - Chris Stapleton
- "Parallel Line" - Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings
- "Shoot Me Straight" - Brothers Osborne
- "Tequila" - Dan + Shay
- "When Someone Stops Loving You" - Little Big Town
- "Dear Hate" - Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
- "Meant to Be" - Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Best Country Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- "Break Up in the End" - Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)
- "Dear Hate" - Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)
- "I Lived It" - Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)
- "Space Cowboy" - Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
- "Tequila" - Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
- "When Someone Stops Loving You" - Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)
Best Country Album
For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new country recordings
- "Unapologetically" - Kelsea Ballerini
- "Port Saint Joe" - Brothers Osborne
- "Girl Going Nowhere" - Ashley McBryde
- "Golden Hour" - Kacey Musgraves
- "From A Room: Volume 2" - Chris Stapleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.