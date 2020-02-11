RAW: Murfreesboro PD looking to ID robbery & shooting suspect

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- Murfreesboro Police have release surveillance video showing the suspect of a robbery and shooting entering, then exiting the business.

Police say 40-year-old Malak Ishak suffered multiple gunshots Monday afternoon in the robbery. Ishak is currently listed in critical condition after surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

In the video a man wearing a camo jacket, hat, and doo-rag walks into the store, and exits just over a minute later, after shooting the clerk.

The suspect stole the victim's black Nissan Rogue SUV, TN tag 4M7 2B1.

If anyone can identify the suspect, or has seen the vehicle, you're asked to contact Murfreesboro PD Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615.

