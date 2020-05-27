FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - As restrictions are being lifted across Middle Tennesse and more people are venturing further from home, a wellness expert explained how to boost the body’s natural immune system.
“This will happen again... we will have another pandemic," Dani Williamson, who is a family nurse practitioner and owner of Integrative Family Medicine in Franklin, said. "You have to set the body up, to be able to fight whatever it is that happens to you.”
Williamson said she’s hoping the COVID-19 Pandemic is a wake-up call for all of us to build our body’s natural disease fighting ability.
“You eat well, you sleep well, you move well, you poop well, you decrease stress, and you cultivate community," Williamson said. "Those are the six things that I do in this office to help people build their body up.”
Her first directive is posted on her wall and says "what goes down the pie hole will either heal you or kill you’."
“Your diet is key," Williamson said. “Eating the food that our ancestors ate. A piece of chicken, fish, lamb, turkey, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, beets, one ingredient."
Williamson said we’re taking on too much and it’s stressing us out.
“Busy, busy, busy, busy," Williamson said. “I think we’ve done a lot wrong. We’ve rushed everything. We’ve over-scheduled our lives.”
The one thing that’s come automatically through the pandemic is we’ve been forced to slow down. Williamson said we should keep that up and weave in the healthy eating, sleeping, and exercise.
