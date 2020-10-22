NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the final Presidential Debate neared, security ramped up at Belmont University. Thursday, security, police officers, and secret service members could be seen across campus, ensuring that only those with proper clearance were near the Curb Event Center. Hospitals are also expect to be on high alert in case of medical emergencies.
“Those go back to the days of the Reagan assassination when President Reagan was shot and we were rerouted to the hospital when it was recognized that he was in some danger. We had no contact with the hospital – the white house called the hospital and they thought it was a joke,” says former Secret Service Agent Nick Steen.
Steen also says security teams are also monitoring those gathered outside the perimeter.
“If everyone is smiling, screaming and clapping, and there’s someone with his arms crossed and an unhappy look on his face, doesn’t mean there’s an issue, but there’s something that a little different that we would take notice of
Both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are expected to leave Nashville shortly after the debate, and the additional security measures will taper off.
