KENTUCKY (WSMV) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday that heightened security measures will be put in place around the state capitol.
“There have been domestic terror threats against state capitols all over the United States. Our commitment is that what happened at the U.S. Capitol will not happen here,” the Governor said.
Governor Beshear did not say if there had been a specific threat made against the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort.
In addition to an increased security presence, areas near the capitol will be closed on Sunday.
Parking is also being restricted on surrounding streets.
“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and your patriotism,” he said. “Domestic terror is never OK. We must stop it every time we see it, and we cannot let what we saw at the U.S. Capitol become a new normal for this country.”
