A video of a guard beating a student at Lincoln Tech over the weekend has gone viral.
The school’s president said the video is not what the school is all about.
The fight happened outside one of the student dorms on Friday afternoon.
The school said the security guards allowed things to spiral out of control.
The security guard has been fired and the student expelled after the video made the rounds on social media.
Lincoln Tech President Jim Coakley said he was surprised at how fast the video went viral.
“Social media is a challenge. It goes viral quickly,” said Coakley.
He wants parents to know safety is a top priority at the school.
“The ability for parents to understand that we really do work hard to keep our students safe,” said Coakley.
The fight began when two students weren’t getting along in a dorm room and wanted to be relocated to other rooms.
“One of the two students got frustrated and started tossing the roommates’ items on the grass,” said Coakley.
Coakley said the events expanded quickly because of the security guards.
“Instead of the security group requiring students to move along, let them deal with the two students, folks stood around milling around, led up to what’s being seen in the video,” said Coakley. “We are actually looking for a new security company as we speak.”
Coakley said this weekend’s incident caused them to look for a new security firm.
The president said security should have been dousing the flames on the fire, not fanning it.
