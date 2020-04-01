These days, lots of people are "zooming," using the virtual meeting app Zoom.
Meanwhile, the bad guys are "zacking."
"That's using zoom to trick people into clicking a link, downloading software, installing the software on their computer, and even giving other people personal identifiable information," said Security Expert Bruce McCully, the CEO of Galactic Advisors.
McCully said hackers are getting access to people's computers and personal information by sending fake links.
"Nobody is ever going to send you a zoom executable, like they're not going to send you a zoom.ed or a zoom.zip to have you join a meeting," said McCully.
There are also now a bunch of fake websites like zoom.net that mimic the real ones: zoom.com and zoom.us.
"People fat finger those and end up going and entering their personal information, then they're downloading an app that's not really zoom that does something like, goes through their computer and collects their passwords or something," said McCully.
Then there's Zoom bombing where people hack their way into people's meetings just to be disruptive.
"Super easy to fix though, all you have to do is add a password to your zoom meeting and then you don't have to worry about that," said McCully.
McCully said Zoom is a wonderful tool especially during this time of isolation.
He said you just want to make sure and use it safely.
Hover over any links.
Think before you click, and most importantly, slow down.
"We've got all this news going on. We're all trying to learn new tools like Zoom and this is when people make mistakes," said McCully.
We reached out to Zoom for comment, they sent a statement saying, ""We are deeply upset to hear about the incidents involving this type of attack. We take the security of Zoom meetings seriously and for those hosting large, public group meetings, we strongly encourage hosts to review their settings, confirm that only the host can share their screen, and utilize features like host mute controls and "Waiting Room." For those hosting private meetings, password protections are on by default and we recommend that users keep those protections on to prevent uninvited users from joining. We also recently updated the default screen sharing settings for our education users so teachers by default are the only ones who can share content in class. We strongly condemn such behavior and we encourage users to report any incidents of this kind directly to https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/requests/new so we can take appropriate action."
For more information on how to protect your virtual business, visit https://www.galacticadvisors.com/
