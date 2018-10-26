More than a dozen suspected bombs were delivered by mail across the country over the past five days.

The threats have left people feeling disappointed and concerned.

"What other generation would something like this of happened, you know," asked Nashville resident

+2 Mail bomb suspect targeted CNN and other news organizations on social media Cesar Sayoc, 56, was arrested Friday and faces five federal charges with up to 58 years in prison.

"Obviously it does show we have some security issues in America," said Nashville resident Jay Wallace.

"Even if they did catch the person who did it this time, there's always more people who would copy cat," said Nashville resident Michelle Meffley.

Former police officer Breck Ellison owns a security company in Tennessee called Gallaher.

He said now is not the time to let your guard down.

"You can see copy cats right after. Other times, it can take a while for them to come out," said Ellison.

In Nashville, police haven't seen any explosive packages and don't have any reason to expect one.

Still, they said citizens, and especially mail room personnel, should be extra vigilant.

Here is a list of things to watch out for on packages:

Protruding wires

Missing or extra postage stamps

Unknown origins

No return address

Strange smells

Oil stains on wrappers

Poorly typed, nameless or misspelled addresses

"We can't pretend like we live in this perfect utopia, and while law enforcement does a phenomenal job, and they absolutely do, we're still first and foremost responsible for own safety and we need to make sure we're doing all we can to keep ourselves our families and loved ones safe," said Ellison.