More than a dozen suspected bombs were delivered by mail across the country over the past five days.
The threats have left people feeling disappointed and concerned.
"What other generation would something like this of happened, you know," asked Nashville resident
Cesar Sayoc, 56, was arrested Friday and faces five federal charges with up to 58 years in prison.
"Obviously it does show we have some security issues in America," said Nashville resident Jay Wallace.
"Even if they did catch the person who did it this time, there's always more people who would copy cat," said Nashville resident Michelle Meffley.
Former police officer Breck Ellison owns a security company in Tennessee called Gallaher.
He said now is not the time to let your guard down.
"You can see copy cats right after. Other times, it can take a while for them to come out," said Ellison.
In Nashville, police haven't seen any explosive packages and don't have any reason to expect one.
Still, they said citizens, and especially mail room personnel, should be extra vigilant.
Here is a list of things to watch out for on packages:
- Protruding wires
- Missing or extra postage stamps
- Unknown origins
- No return address
- Strange smells
- Oil stains on wrappers
- Poorly typed, nameless or misspelled addresses
"We can't pretend like we live in this perfect utopia, and while law enforcement does a phenomenal job, and they absolutely do, we're still first and foremost responsible for own safety and we need to make sure we're doing all we can to keep ourselves our families and loved ones safe," said Ellison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.