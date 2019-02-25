Some Nashvillians are on edge Monday as the search intensifies for the man who raped a woman inside the gated parking garage at Note 16 apartments in Nashville Thursday night.
"All these different complexes have gates and so I feel like that could happen anywhere, which makes it scarier," said Mindy Donnellan who lives in a gated complex in Midtown.
The victim, a 22-year-old woman, lives in the Note 16 apartment complex. She told police that after driving into the parking garage around 11:00 p.m., she noticed the suspect sitting on a curb outside the entrance gate. He trailed her car into the garage.
Security expert Anthony Caudle with November Group says gated parking garages can give people a false sense of security.
“If the determined attacker finds a way to defeat that gate or pass through it before it closes then the gate is not really any good," said Caudle.“Adding that human element there is really the only way to prevent that.”
Caudle recommends drivers spending the extra few seconds to make sure the gate closes behind them before pulling off so no one unauthorized gets in. One way you can help prevent an attack like this from happening, he says, is by hiring security.
“You can raise everybody’s rent $5, $10, $100 you know, a very small amount of month and you can afford to pay for a security company that would man that gate and that checkpoint and ensure everyone who comes in there is vetted and supposed to be there," said Caudle.
Donnellan says she is wiling to pay more in rent if it means get extra security.
“Extra security is definitely worth the cost, especially if these sort of crimes continue to rise. As a woman I would love to have that extra security," said Donnellan.
Caudle says if you ever find yourself trapped in a garage with an attacker, get back in your car if possible, lock the doors and call police. He also recommends making noise -- hitting your panic button and yelling for help.
“You can be quiet and be a victim or you can make a raucous and have a chance of not being a victim," said Caudle.
The man wanted for raping the woman at Note 16 is described as around six feet tall, weighing about 250 pounds. He is a black man with a light complexion and freckles. Police say his could be in his 20s or 30s, and he might go by the name Cory.
You can read the original story here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.