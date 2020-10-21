NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tom Moran has become an expert on protesting at presidential debate site and how not to irritate the Secret Service.
He’s protested at each location, from Cleveland to Salt Lake City, updating the number of COVID-19 deaths on his sign. Moran says he’s learned not to cross the barricades.
“I try to be gone in the day because roads are blocked off, and security is increased as it should be,” Moran said.
Former Secret Service agents and Metro Police Officers tell News4 what started as minor security, fences on the perimeter on campus, private security wandering the site, and Homeland Security trucks arriving, will only intensify.
“It’s not an easy task,” said Ken Alexandrow with Agape Security, who was a former metro police officer who assisted presidential security in the past.
“They’re shutting down the campus. They’re shutting down the roads. They’re shutting down the access points. So only the people who are supposed to be there are going to be allowed in,” Alexandrow said.
Belmont also presents another challenge: an constantly expanding campus with construction workers always working on new buildings.
“I guarantee there will be no construction workers working during the debate or the few hours before the arrival of the president,” Alexandrow said.
As for what the Secret Service is looking for in potential suspects, Alexandrow puts it this way,
“Everyone is considered a threat when the president comes to town,” Alexandrow said.
A former Secret Service agent told News4 Investigates that they consider any location where President Trump travels to as a “White House” that must have the same level of scrutiny.
