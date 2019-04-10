The stage is being set for the NFL Draft downtown and the city is taking security seriously.
With crowds this big, leaders are bringing in all the resources they have. The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp said they're already supplementing Metro Police so they aren't spread so thin as we prepare for the NFL Draft.
The CVC said security will be the tightest between First and Second Avenue. Second to Fifth Avenue will be more comparable to the Fourth of July, with similar rules as to what you can and cannot bring.
The CVC is also donating $200,000 to Metro Police and $100,000 to Metro Fire to help them out with overtime pay.
"We always have enough. If we can handle 200,000 for New Years Eve and 250,000 for July Fourth, those similar plans are in place," said Butch Spyridon with Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.
News4 just got word Wednesday that Metro Police is holding a news conference with the NFL, TBI, FBI, and more next week. Stick with us for those security details as we learn more about them.
