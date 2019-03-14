NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Parks announced the closure of a section of the Music City Bikeway in Shelby Park beginning Friday to repair the roadway after recent flooding.
The section from Davidson Street and Sevier Street to the three-way stop at Old Timers Fields will be closed at noon Friday and will remain closed for an indefinite amount of time.
Park officials say recent rains and higher water levels from the Cumberland River have caused damage to sections of the road's shoulder. Park patrons will need to detour at Sevier Street to access other areas of the park.
Warning signs and blockades will be put up on Friday morning, so plan accordingly.
