BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Family, friends and colleagues with the City of Brentwood will remember fallen Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza Friday, one year after he was killed in a head-on collision.
Legieza was at the end of his shift when a driver crossed over the lanes on Franklin Road and collided with his squad car.
Police say the driver, 25-year-old Ashley Kroese, was intoxicated at the time and was charged with vehicular homicide.
On Friday Officer Legieza will have a part of Highway 31 named after him. The roadway will become the "Officer Destin Legieza Memorial Highway."
It’s still difficult for Heather Legieza after her husband, Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, was killed two months ago in the line of duty.
A public ceremony for the dedication will be held at 3 p.m. today. News4 will cover the event live.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.