BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Family, friends and colleagues with the City of Brentwood will remember fallen Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza Friday, one year after he was killed in a head-on collision.

Legieza was at the end of his shift when a driver crossed over the lanes on Franklin Road and collided with his squad car.

Police say the driver, 25-year-old Ashley Kroese, was intoxicated at the time and was charged with vehicular homicide.

On Friday Officer Legieza will have a part of Highway 31 named after him. The roadway will become the "Officer Destin Legieza Memorial Highway."

A public ceremony for the dedication will be held at 3 p.m. today. News4 will cover the event live.

