NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With many Tennesseans expected to head to the polls today and a record-breaking number of early and absentee votes to count, Secretary of State Tre Hargett says the state is ready for a historic Election Day.

“Election officials have been preparing for this for a long time. They’ve worked very hard to make sure voters can vote with confidence in a safe, clean and secure environment," Sec. Hargett said. "And today is the day when Tennesseans can make their voices heard on Election Day.”

Before Tuesday, 2.2 million Tennesseans have already voted early and absentee. The counting for those votes will begin at 7 a.m..

Sec. Hargett expects a long day for poll officials.

“We have a record number of absentee, by-mail ballots that have been cast. When the polls open they will begin opening those ballots and begin counting them throughout the day, but it’s still going to take a while," he said. "Most counties around the state will be done by midnight.”

Sec. Hargett said Tennessee's metro counties like Davidson, Shelby and Knox could be counting into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Poll officials in Tennessee have also needed to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to keep themselves and voters safe. Hargett said the proper precautions have been taken.

“We’ve worked very hard to make that happen. They have the necessary things like face masks, face shields, gowns, gloves, sanitized areas to work in to protect themselves, as well as voters," Hargett said. "We’re grateful that so many people answered the call to be poll officials during this environment.”

For Tennesseans who won’t be going to a polling place today to cast their vote, but still have their absentee ballot, you will have to drop it off at a designated post office location in your county.

Election officials say mail-in ballots must be at the designated post office in your county by 3 p.m..

If you live in Davidson County, you can drop off your mail-in ballot by 5 p.m. at the designated post office at 901 Broadway.

MORE ELECTION DAY INFORMATION:

