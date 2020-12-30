NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Secretary of State's Office is doing their best to help our business owners.
Their building has been offline all week because of last week's explosion, but with the end-of-the-year business filings happening right now they're offering help.
“We know the end of the year can be stressful for businesses,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Our team is committed to serving our customers despite unforeseen state building closures.”
Drop-off services are being provided at the Tennessee Tower on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and, if you need same-day processing, they're also opening a temporary filing office in Clarksville on Alpine Drive from noon to 3:30 p.m.
The Secretary of State’s downtown Nashville offices will remain closed Wednesday, Dec. 30. Customers can also contact the business services division at:
For more information, click here.
