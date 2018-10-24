Explosive Devices

An NYPD bomb squad vehicle departs an area outside Time Warner Center on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Law enforcement officials say a suspicious package that prompted an evacuation of CNN's offices is believed to contain a pipe bomb.

 (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

The U.S. Secret Service Nashville Field Office tells News4 they did not intercept any suspicious packages Wednesday, a day when prominent Democrats and CNN received packages the FBI says appear to be pipe bombs.

Packages were sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Debbie Wasserman Schultz (intended for Eric Holder), CNN (addressed to John Brennan), George Soros and Maxine Waters.

Authorities investigating 6 potentially explosive packages addressed to prominent Democrats

The agency also said each package had a return address of "DEBBIE WASSERMAN SHULTZ," a misspelling of the Florida congresswoman's name. The FBI confirmed all of the packages had printed address labels and six stamps.

Meredith Content Hub and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.