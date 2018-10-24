The U.S. Secret Service Nashville Field Office tells News4 they did not intercept any suspicious packages Wednesday, a day when prominent Democrats and CNN received packages the FBI says appear to be pipe bombs.
Packages were sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Debbie Wasserman Schultz (intended for Eric Holder), CNN (addressed to John Brennan), George Soros and Maxine Waters.
The agency also said each package had a return address of "DEBBIE WASSERMAN SHULTZ," a misspelling of the Florida congresswoman's name. The FBI confirmed all of the packages had printed address labels and six stamps.
Meredith Content Hub and The Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.