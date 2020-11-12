RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Child Advocacy Center in Rutherford County is bringing the Christmas cheer early this season by asking for Secret Santas to help families in need.
2020 has been a tough year for all of us—with layoffs, furloughs, and families unable to pay their bills and buy groceries,” said Child Advocacy Center Family Services Coordinator Jennifer Gamble. “Tragically, there are parents and grandparents who have also learned their child was being sexually abused by someone they knew and trusted. We have been taking calls from parents who are in tears because they know it will be impossible to provide their children with the magic of Christmas.
The center is asking for volunteers, who may have not been financially impacted by COVID-19, to step up and consider being a Secret Santa to help spread the holiday cheer.
There are three ways you can get involved:
- Become a Secret Santa to a needy family. The Child Advocacy Center will provide you with the family’s wish list and you shop for gifts and provide gift cards for food.
- Become a Secret Santa to a needy family by providing gift cards for the family to purchase food and gifts. This is a great option for Secret Santa’s who want to avoid shopping during the pandemic.
- Sponsor the Child Advocacy Center by providing a special offering, in-kind contribution, or financial donation. The pandemic has also been financially challenging for non-profit agencies.
To volunteer with the center, head to its website by clicking here and fill out the Secret Santa sponsor form and return it one of the following ways:
- Mail the Secret Santa form to 1040 Samsonite Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or
- Fax it to (615) 867-9585 or
- Email it to Jennifer Gamble at jgamble@cacrutherford.org or
- Call us to sign up at (615) 867-9000
You can also volunteer for Secret Santa in Cannon County:
- Mail the Secret Santa form to 214 West Water Street, Woodbury, TN 37190 or
- Fax it to (615) 563-9916 or
- Email it to Amanda Hammond at ahammond@cannoncac.org or
- Call us to sign up at (615) 563-9915
