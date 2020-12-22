RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Surprise, joy, and excitement... true gifts that keep on giving.
A Secret Santa and Mrs. Santa in Rutherford County make sure of these feelings around this time of year.
For the fourth year in a row, an anonymous couple has sponsored a very special event with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department.
Officials tell us the Secret Santa couple will donate $100 bills to patrol deputies to give away to people they encounter around Christmas. This year, they've donated 72 of them totaling to $7,200.
One of those bills was given to Crystal Goins-North. Deputy Grant Quintal says he drove around Walmart until he spotted her and surprised her with the gift.
Goins-North said she had spent the past few weeks collecting Christmas presents for a mother who needed help with Christmas for her three young sons.
“I was so emotional about us being able to get that mama Christmas,” Goins-North said as she began crying. “Everybody pitched in. I want to encourage you. Our God is faithful and He is going to return it. It’s so wonderful that we never go without.”
Mrs. Santa told Rutherford County officials she was overwhelmed when she heard the woman's story.
“As soon as she started talking about it, I felt this warm feeling in my heart,” Mrs. Santa said. “I felt so happy God blessed us so we could do this. We do it because we felt God wanted us to bless someone’s heart.”
