NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The second winter storm to hit Middle Tennessee this week brought several inches of snow to the area, resetting the effort to clear roads and interstates. 

Overnight Middle Tennessee Snowfall totals

TDOT trucks have been on the roads working around the clock to clear the fresh snowfall. Interstates remain the priority with side streets and neighborhood roads still covered early this morning. 

Interstate off-ramps and on-ramps are also still dicey this morning, and drivers should take it easy when exiting or entering the highway. 

As of Wednesday night, TDOT crews had covered 117,000 miles of roadway in just two and a half days. 

Since Sunday night TDOT says they've used about 20,000 tons of salt on the roads. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.