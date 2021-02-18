NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The second winter storm to hit Middle Tennessee this week brought several inches of snow to the area, resetting the effort to clear roads and interstates.

TDOT trucks have been on the roads working around the clock to clear the fresh snowfall. Interstates remain the priority with side streets and neighborhood roads still covered early this morning.

I-40 in West Nashville is eerily quiet, but it didn’t take long to spot @myTDOT Make sure to give plows plenty of room! #DontCrowdThePlow pic.twitter.com/VAmvDOf1yI — Kathryn Schulte (@SchulteTDOT) February 18, 2021

Interstate off-ramps and on-ramps are also still dicey this morning, and drivers should take it easy when exiting or entering the highway.

As of Wednesday night, TDOT crews had covered 117,000 miles of roadway in just two and a half days.

Since Sunday night TDOT says they've used about 20,000 tons of salt on the roads.