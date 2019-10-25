Jeroy Green III

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a second teen in connection with a fatal shooting in East Nashville on Sept. 28. 

Police say they have issued an arrest order for 17-year-old Jeroy Green III charging him with criminal homicide in relation to the shooting death of 18-year-old Samuel Calvert in the 1400 block of Rosedale Avenue. Police have already charged 15-year-old Brian Thompson in the case. 

The motive for the murder appears to be robbery. 

Green was arrested for aggravated robbery in November of 2017 and the Department of Children's Services (DCS) took him into custody. At the time of Calvert's murder on Sept. 28, Green was told to wear an electronic monitor and to keep it charged. 

As of Sept. 15, the monitor apparently was not charged. This prompted DCS to seek a probation violation charged on Oct. 2. 

Anyone who sees Green or knows of his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. 

