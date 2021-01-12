NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The second person police say is responsible for Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman's death was arrested on Tuesday night.

James Cowan, 28, was arrested by Metro Police as he arrived at an apartment complex on Hickory Hollow Place.

BREAKING: James Cowan, 28, the 2nd suspect in the 12/3 murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, was just apprehended as he arrived at a Hickory Hollow Place apt complex. MNPD undercover detectives, TBI & ATF agents surveilled Cowan as he traveled there from a Sidco Dr motel. pic.twitter.com/HDggVYJYp7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 13, 2021

Cowan had been on the TBI's most wanted list after being named as a second suspect on January 6th. Police believe he was in the vehicle with Devaunte Hill, who they say pulled the trigger.

Kaufman, a nurse at St. Thomas, was on her way to work the night of December 3rd when she was shot and killed on I-440.