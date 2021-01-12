NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The second person wanted for Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman's murder on I-440 was arrested on Tuesday night.

James Cowan, 28, was arrested by Metro Police as he arrived at an apartment complex on Hickory Hollow Place.

BREAKING: James Cowan, 28, the 2nd suspect in the 12/3 murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, was just apprehended as he arrived at a Hickory Hollow Place apt complex. MNPD undercover detectives, TBI & ATF agents surveilled Cowan as he traveled there from a Sidco Dr motel. pic.twitter.com/HDggVYJYp7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 13, 2021

Metro Police detectives and agents with the TBI and ATF followed the car to the complex from a motel on Sidco Drive.

Police suspect Cowan had been staying at the motel for the past few days.

Officers recovered two pistols, a half pound of marijuana and five grams of unidentified white powder.

Cowan had been placed on the TBI's Most Wanted list after being named as the second suspect on January 6.

Metro Police believe he was in the vehicle with Devaunte Hill, who they say pulled the trigger and killed Kaufman. Police say Cowan and Hill knew each other.

Cell phone data placed both men in the area when Kaufman was killed, police say.

Hill was arrested on Dec. 11 and, according to police, implicated himself in Kaufman's murder.

+2 TBI adds second I-440 shooting suspect to Most Wanted List Metro Police are looking for a second person in connection with the shooting of a Nashville nurse in December.

Kaufman, a nurse at St. Thomas, was on her way to work the night of Dec. 3 when she was shot and killed on I-440.