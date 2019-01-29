CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A second suspect who was earlier arrested on weapons charges has been arrested again on a first degree murder charge in the death case of a 74-year-old Crossville woman.
Doneal Marie Clark, 35, of Clarkrange was in a vehicle with her husband on Tuesday, January 22 when they were both arrested during a traffic stop.
Kirk Douglas Clark, also 35, was an acquaintance of the shooting victim, Linda Damewood, who was killed on Saturday, January 19 in a shooting at a home on the 8600 block of Cherokee Trail. Two other people were also seriously injured in the incident including 63-year-old Andrew Schan and 73-year-old Ellen Cairns.
Kirk Clark was charged with first degree murder; possession of a prohibited weapon; unlawful possession of a weapon; and altering, falsifying, or forging a vehicle registration. He was booked into Cumberland County Jail on $2,020,000 bond.
Doneal Clark was arrested at the time on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon. On Tuesday, January 29, investigators arrested Clark on a first degree murder charge after the TBI said further investigation revealed she was also responsible for Damewood's death.
Clark was booked into the Cumberland County Jail and has a bond of $2,000,000.
