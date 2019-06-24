HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a second suspect in a shooting and robbery that happened at the Waffle House in Hendersonville back in April.
Jermonteze Harrison, 24, faces charges of especially aggravated robbery and was booked into the Sumner County Jail on Sunday night on $250,000 bond.
Another suspect in the case, 19-year-old Jevon Wilson, was earlier arrested on May 6 also on charges of especially aggravated robbbery. Wilson was also booked into Sumner County Jail.
Anyone with additional information that may aid investigators in this case are asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted by the P3Tips mobile app.
