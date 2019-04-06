MCMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A second suspect has been charged in the deadly shooting of a man that occurred on Lind Street in McMinnville back in January.
Investigators arrested 39-year-old James Earl Wells, Jr. on one count of first degree murder, one count of attempt to commit especially aggravated burglary, and four counts of aggravated assault in the January 12 death of 33-year-old Darius Michael Bishop.
Investigators said Bishop was at the home with several other people when two masked men forced their way through the front door. Bishop confronted the men and was shot. He was subsequently taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators arrested and charged Terrence Malone with Bishop's death back in January.
Wells was arrested Friday. He is currently housed in Warren County Jail on a $1,100,000 bond.
