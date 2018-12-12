SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for shooting a 15-year-old near Greenbrier was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Clarksville on Tuesday night, according to a news release.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said Kyler Anderson, 30, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force at a location near Tiny Town Road in Clarksville.

Anderson was wanted in connection to the Nov. 25 shooting of a 15-year-old male on Edgar Dillard Road in Greenbrier. He is being held at the Robertson County Detention Facility.

The arrest was the second in connection with the shooting, which occurred at a home around 10:30 p.m. Ashton Bolen, 20 was arrested two days after the crash.

“The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the efforts of the United States Marshals Joint Task Force in taking the suspect into custody,” Robertson County Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said in a news release. “This is a great example of how law enforcement agencies can work together to keep our communities safe.”

Anderson has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault, five counts of attempted criminal homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon and violation of probation.