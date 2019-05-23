NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A second person has been indicted in federal court in connection with the December 2016 death of Justin Lawton outside a sports bar, according to a news release.

Christopher Brazelton, 24, of Nashville, has been charged with conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery; using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm resulting in death; conspiring to tamper with a witness; and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Brandon Hunt-Clark, 22, also of Nashville, was previously indicted last month in connection with the case.

According to the indictment, the charges resulted from the robbery and murder of Lawton, who was found shot dead in the side parking lot of JC’s Sports Bar on Blackwood Drive on Dec. 14, 2016.

The indictment also charges that Hunt-Clark and Brazleton conspired with unnamed others to tamper with a witness who had knowledge of that robbery and murder.

Brazleton was convicted in September 2017 in Davidson County Criminal Court of possessing Xanax for resale. He received a four-year mostly probated sentence. In his plea bargain, felony gun possession and marijuana charges were dismissed. A felony cocaine charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Hunt-Clark pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault in Davidson County Criminal Court in August 2016 for the shooting in November 2015 of then Metro Councilman Loniel Greene near the intersection of Oceola and Burgess avenues in west Nashville.

Lawton was with Hunt-Clark during the Greene incident.

If both defendants are convicted, they could each face up to life in prison.