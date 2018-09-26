A second person has been charged in the 2017 murder of Johnathan Armstrong, according to police.
Dashawn Slone, 26, who had been in federal custody for a firearms offense, was booked into jail on Tuesday after an indictment charged him with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
Slone and Demetrius Higgins, also 26, are accused of killing Armstrong in Nashville before taking him to Cheatham County and setting fire to the vehicle containing his body.
Armstrong was burned beyond recognition and was identified through DNA testing. A forensic anthropologist determined that Armstrong had been shot.
Armstrong was last seen in Nashville during the early morning hours of July 7, 2017. He was reported missing by his sister on July 10. His body was discovered inside the burned vehicle in Cheatham County on Sept. 9.
Higgins was booked on the murder indictment in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.