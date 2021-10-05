NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro police used surveillance footage and cell phone data to locate and arrest two men connected to a gas station shooting in May.
According to separate affidavits, a shooting at Marathon gas station off Trinity Lane on May 16 resulted in one man dead and another seriously injured. The ensuing investigation found the two victims were shot by different shooters.
Surveillance footage from the gas station showed Dujuan Dunlap, age 39, emerge from his car at the gas pump and open fire on a man who was walking through the station. Another man, identified as Christopher Cox, was struck while pumping gas by a separate shooter.
Both men were transported to Vanderbilt Hospital, where Bobby McGuire, the intended target, was “pronounced deceased upon arrival,” the affidavit states. Cox sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and the face.
Officers have been unable to identify this second shooter until September, when a cartridge casing found at the scene was matched to a gun belonging to Gabrieal Jordan, age 37.
Jordan was arrested Monday and charged with criminal homicide, along with Dunlap. Both men remain in custody.
