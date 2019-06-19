NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a second man in connection to the December 13, 2016 murder of Jermaine Ivory.
Ivory, 42, was shot and killed outside of his home on the 1900 block of 14th Ave North. On December 14, 2016, Marcellus Eddings was charged with criminal homicide. Eddings is now 21.
Now police have arrested a second man for Ivory's murder: 22-year-old Stephon Tucker.
Police say Tucker is charged with first-degree murder. Investigators say that robbery was the apparent motive in Ivory's murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.