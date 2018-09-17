Second Harvest Food Bank logo

The Metro Public Health Department announced Monday the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) will be moving to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

The CSFP contract with the health department ends on Sept. 30. The chance to Second Harvest will begin Oct. 1 and will allow easier access among participants to CSFP’s monthly supplemental food boxes.

“The Health Department began considering the move based on many factors, including the declining numbers of CSFP participants at our Murfreesboro Road warehouse location, and the opportunity for improved convenience to customers by distributing CSFP boxes through the Second Harvest distribution network’s locations,” said Bill Paul, M.D., Director of Health of the Metro Public Health Department.

The change will mean the current CSFP pick up location, 1417 Murfreesboro Rd., will no longer be an available pick-up site after Sept. 28.

Beginning Oct. 1, participants will have the following Second Harvest partner agency locations to pick up their food boxes.

Martha O’Bryan Center

711 S. 7th St.

Nashville, TN  37216

615-254-1791

Monday-Thursday 8:30-10:30am

Friday 8:30am-12:30pm

Catholic Charities / North Nashville

2013 25th Ave. N.

Nashville, TN  37208

615-291-4513

Monday-Thursday 8:30-11:45am

Catholic Charities / Pastoral Center

2806 McGavock Pike

Nashville, TN  37214

615-352-3087

Tuesday 8:30am-4:30pm

Thursday 1:30-4:30pm

MAP - CSFD locations

