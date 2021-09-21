NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With a network of more than 400 partner agencies working to feed the hungry, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is putting a dent in hunger. “The need has stayed really high and increased. We just continue to see an increase demand and our partner agencies see that same demand,” Kimberly Molnar, Chief Operating officer at Second Harvest said.
Some examples of their partnerships are right here in Nashville. At the West Nashville Dream Center, volunteers are making a difference through their mobile food bank.
“We are a small non-profit and we do about 30,000 pounds of fresh food a month. If you compare that to the greater numbers that Second Harvest is putting out there, there is a massive need out there for food,” TJ Fletcher, Executive Director of West Nashville Dream Center said.
Since the need has continued to increase because of COVID, they say even small efforts can go a long way during Hunger Action Month.
“When a family comes to us and they are struggling in all kinds of ways, if we can at least make sure they are fed and they have the ability to feed their family…We feel like that is a basic human right,” explained Fletcher.
