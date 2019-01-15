Nancy Kiel says things are serious, but it's not time to panic.
"It's not panic mode, it's preparation mode, understanding what we need to do for an action plan should the shut down continue."
Donated food is the only way Second Harvest Food Bank stays alive. They serve 26 million meals to those is need every year.
The shelves would be empty in 21 days if donations stopped. That's the everyday challenge.
On top of that, the airport TSA phoned last week asking for food.
"They called because TSA agents as of last Friday have been asked to work, but they are not getting paid."
Workers filled 325 boxes with food to help. The same thing has happened at food banks nationwide.
Three-hundred thousand Middle Tennesseans rely on federal money that helps support places like this.
Cold weather is coming too, which stretches supply, and raises concern.
"We always look at the radar, and get updates from Office of Emergency Management, so we are looking at all options, should this become a significant issue."
To find ways to help and donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.