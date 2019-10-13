NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Second Harvest Food Bank supplied nearly 400 families with food this weekend.
Volunteers from UnitedHealthcare and Jackson Street Church of Christ gave food to families in need on Saturday. The groups used a $75,000 grant for the food giveaway. There were also free health screenings to those in attendance.
"A lot of the time people don't have the opportunities to access to health screenings, so we want to be sensitive to their needs and let them know the community is here for them and not to just talk about God but to show God in our daily lives and actions," said Minister Christopher Jackson of Jackson Street Church of Christ.
Medical professionals checked blood pressure and gave blood glucose readings.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is one of the largest food banks in the country.
