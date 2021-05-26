NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Second Harvest Food Bank hopes to tackle food insecurity for the summer on Wednesday during their "Reverse Parade."
The parade is an opportunity for the community to come out and donate food in a drive-thru event that will go toward eliminating food insecurity in Middle Tennessee this summer.
The food bank tells News4 members of the community can participate Wednesday by coming out to the Bicentennial Mall State Park any time from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and bringing along non-perishable foods.
Second Harvest says they're looking for these items specifically:
- Canned fruits and vegetables
- Canned chicken
- Canned tuna
- Pasta
- Cereal
The Reverse Parade collection will be held at Bicentennial Mall on 7th Avenue, behind the Nashville Farmer's Market.
Donations will be accepted by beloved Nashville mascots Gnash, T-Rac and Booster the Rooster. Magicians and balloon artists will also perform at the parade.
For more information on the Second Harvest Reverse Parade click here.
