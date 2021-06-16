MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - The nation's Second Gentleman, Douglas Emhoff, visited Memphis on Wednesday.
While in Memphis today, Emhoff is participating in an event at Douglas before touring a vaccination site at the Pipkin building in the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
The trip is part of the administration's nationwide tour to encourage people to get vaccinated across the country.
