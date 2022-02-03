NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thursday marked the fourth day of the trial for the man who has been accused of opening fire in an Antioch Waffle House, killing four people in 2018.

A second forensic psychologist who diagnosed Travis Reinking with schizophrenia took the stand.

"He had multiple symptoms of schizophrenia, more than what's required to meet the diagnosis," Dr. Rena Isen testified. "He had delusions, so that means he believed things that weren't actually true, he had hallucinations, so that means he was hearing and seeing things that weren't really there."

Isen also testifies to Reinking's delusions that he was in a relationship with Taylor Swift and that she was stalking him. She testifies Reinking journaled about communicating with aliens.

Isen said Reinking had several journal entries detailing delusions concerning Waffle House employees before the shooting. They were giving him clues about Taylor Swift, were with the FBI, and poisoned his steak. She testifies that people with schizophrenia believe their delusions "wholeheartedly."

In response to what Reinking was thinking the night of the shooting: "His thinking was that he was in danger. He believed he had been stalked and harassed, and multiple attempts were made to kill him. He believed that it was some unknown entity that was kind of out to get him."

Isen also testifies Reinking believed God commanded him to carry out the Waffle House shooting.

Isen testified that Reinking did not believe what he did was wrong in her opinion.

"He believed his life was in danger and that he was acting self-defense, and that he also believed that he got the command from God to do it," Isen said.

She said she considered that he fled police after the shooting but still came to that conclusion.