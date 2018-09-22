FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The second day of Pilgrimage Festival is canceled due to inclement weather and unsafe conditions on the farm, according to festival organizers.
The decision to cancel Sunday's performances was attributed to the City of Franklin and Franklin EMA Deputy Chief Tod Horton of Emergency management.
Festival organizers said they are finalizing their ticket refund plan and will provide more information on their social media pages soon.
Attendees were evacuated on Saturday afternoon, the first day of the festival, due to strong storms and lightning in the area.
Organizers and police took to Twitter AND Instagram to share updates on the evacuation and later decided to cancel evening performances due to another line of heavy rain headed toward the site.
Attendees who drove to the festival were asked to return to their cars while the storm passed. Other pedestrians were moved to The Factory and Liberty Elementary to wait out the weather.
Many took to social media about the long wait times to leave the footprint. Some patrons reportedly sat in their cars for almost two hours before they were allowed to leave.
"For those asking if yesterday was canceled because of rain, there was lightning in the area that was passing directly over the City of Franklin," organizers explained in a release on Sunday. "It eventually crossed over our 8 mile safety perimeter with 69 recorded lightning strikes over the course of the temporary evacuation and one strike as close as .9 miles away."
"The safest place to seek shelter was vehicles, The Factory and Liberty Elementary. Vehicles were held until attendees evacuating on foot were cleared from the streets as this was part of our shelter in place evacuation plan," Sunday's release continued. "Once pedestrians were safe, we allowed cars to leave the site."
Here’s the latest on #MakeThePilgrimage Organizers and City officials have decided to cancel for the night due to additional inclement weather. Safety is first priority. People are allowed to collect belongings. All items not retrieved will be available at lost and found.— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) September 22, 2018
For those trying to leave the Pilgrimage site in a vehicle, everyone's safety is the first priority. We need to make sure the roads are clear for pedestrians who are not parked on site to safely seek shelter. Stand by for updates. We appreciate your patience.— City of Franklin (@CityOfFranklin) September 22, 2018
Officers are not currently allowing vehicles to exit onto Franklin Rd due to heavy pedestrian traffic as people continue to make their way to an indoor structure.— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) September 22, 2018
Pilgrimage Attendees: If you are in The Factory - please move further into the building & upstairs to allow more people access.— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) September 22, 2018
PILGRIMAGE ALERT: *LIGHTNING* SEEK SHELTER in your car if you drove. Go to Factory on Franklin Rd. if you didn't. https://t.co/lhe3du8DV5— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) September 22, 2018
For the most part - rain hasn't been an issue for the #Nashville-Metro area today. However, a few storms are now riding up I-65. Those at the Pilgrimage Fest. in #Franklin will begin to see rain around 430 PM. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/8uv7dBTFuE— Cody Murphy 🌎 (@CodyMurphyWx) September 22, 2018
NEW TRAFFIC PLAN
After major traffic back-ups around the site last year, Franklin officials and Pilgrimage Festival organizers created a new traffic plan that will be implemented this year.
Pilgrimage Festival will be held at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm on Franklin Road from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 22-23.
Officials said 25,000 residents and visitors are expected to travel through the area both days.
Franklin Police Dept. officers will be on hand to assist residents and direct traffic.
You can also text the word "pilgrimage" to 888777 to receive traffic and public safety alerts from Franklin Police throughout the weekend.
Here's the traffic plan that will be utilized:
The following traffic plans will be utilized:
9:00 am-2:00 pm Both Days:
Franklin Rd from Harpeth Industrial Ct to Mack Hatcher:
Both traffic lanes will be utilized to permit southbound-only traffic flow.
Franklin Rd from Harpeth Industrial Ct to First Ave:
Only southbound traffic flow will be permitted while the northbound lane will be reserved for pedestrians, bicycles, and pedicabs.
Liberty Pike from Franklin Rd to Eddy Ln:
No change to the normal traffic pattern.
2:00 pm-8:00 pm Both Days:
Franklin Rd from Harpeth Industrial Ct to Mack Hatcher:
Two-way traffic flow will resume from Harpeth Industrial Court to Mack Hatcher.
Franklin Rd from Harpeth Industrial Ct to First Ave:
Only southbound traffic flow will be permitted while the northbound lane will be reserved for pedestrians, bicycles, and pedicabs.
Liberty Pike from Franklin Rd to Eddy Ln:
No change to the normal traffic pattern.
8:00 pm-10:00 pm Both Days:
Franklin Rd from Harpeth Industrial Ct to Mack Hatcher:
Only northbound traffic flow will be permitted.
Franklin Rd from Harpeth Industrial Ct to First Ave:
Only southbound traffic flow will be permitted while the northbound lane will be reserved for pedestrians, bicycles, and pedicabs.
Liberty Pike between Eddy Lane and Franklin Rd
Only eastbound traffic flow will be permitted with the following exception. A Police Officer at Eddy lane will assist westbound traffic for residents who live in the Everly Apartments, Jamison Station, Old Liberty Pike and Daniels Drive areas. Franklin Rd at Liberty Pike will not be passable. Uber, Lyft, Trolley, and ride-share sponsored vehicles will be permitted westbound to access the Factory.
